Valmiki community protests against former MP Ramesh Katti over alleged derogatory remarks

Davangere/Haveri: The Valmiki community has strongly condemned former MP Ramesh Katti for allegedly making derogatory remarks against their community. Prasananandapuri Swamiji of Kanak Gurupeetha expressed deep anger over Katti’s statements, urging the government to take legal action against him.

Speaking near Rajanahalli in Harihar Taluk, Davangere district, the Swamiji said, “The language used by Ramesh Katti in Belagavi has caused immense pain to our Valmiki leaders and community. We strongly condemn such remarks.” He added that the Indian Constitution, guided by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, provides legal protection to marginalized communities, and it is concerning that even after decades, such discriminatory behavior continues. The Swamiji called on authorities to ensure that Katti faces appropriate action.

Following the statements, the Valmiki community filed an FIR at Badavane Police Station in Davangere city against Ramesh Katti, demanding his immediate arrest. Leaders also announced that FIRs would be lodged in police stations across the state, signaling potential statewide protests if the matter is not addressed promptly.

Haveri: In Haveri, the Valmiki community staged a protest against Ramesh Katti, alleging that he insulted their community. The protest began from the city tourist spot, proceeding in a march through the streets with a replica of Ramesh Katti. Demonstrators attempted to burn the replica to express their anger, but police intervened to prevent escalation. A tense atmosphere prevailed briefly at the Valmiki Circle, where protesters demanded that Katti issue an apology and that the police take immediate action to arrest him.

Community leaders emphasized that continued silence or inaction would lead to further agitations across the region. The protests in both Davangere and Haveri reflect the growing unrest among Valmiki leaders and members over the perceived disrespectful remarks by a political figure.