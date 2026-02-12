X Product Head Warns Spam Could Make Calls, Messages and Emails “Unusable” Within 90 Days

Spam calls and promotional messages are already a daily nuisance for most smartphone users. From automated robocalls to persistent credit card offers, digital communication channels have long struggled with unsolicited outreach. But according to Nikita Bier, Product Head at Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, the situation may soon spiral far beyond what users currently experience.

In a recent post on X, Bier predicted a dramatic shift in the usability of core communication tools. He warned that within the next three months, spam and automation could flood platforms so heavily that they become functionally unusable.





“Prediction: In less than 90 days, all channels that we thought were safe from spam & automation will be so flooded that they will no longer be usable in any functional sense: iMessage, phone calls, Gmail,” Bier wrote.

He further added, “And we will have no way to stop it.”

His remarks have sparked debate online, particularly because spam detection systems have improved significantly in recent years. Most email providers, telecom operators and messaging platforms now rely on AI-powered filters to screen out suspicious content. So what could suddenly tip the balance?

In a follow-up reply to a user, Bier pointed to the growing accessibility of open-source AI tools. Specifically, he referenced OpenClaw, a platform that allows individuals to build on-device AI agents capable of performing automated tasks.

“Wait until every person who wants to make $50/day sets up OpenClaw. Before there was a technical barrier to this,” Bier explained.

OpenClaw enables users to create personal AI agents that can send texts, draft emails, automate outreach and even engage socially online. While such automation tools have existed before, they traditionally required technical expertise, server infrastructure and significant resources. According to Bier, that barrier is now disappearing.

The concern is not just about large-scale organised spam operations, but also about individuals leveraging low-cost AI agents to generate income through mass messaging. If automated spam tools become widely available and easy to deploy, the sheer volume could overwhelm existing filtering systems.

Historically, spam waves have ebbed and flowed depending on technological shifts. Email spam surged in the early 2000s before stronger filters restored some balance. Robocalls followed a similar pattern, increasing sharply with VoIP technologies. Bier’s warning suggests that AI-driven automation could represent the next escalation.

However, whether communication platforms will truly become “unusable” remains uncertain. Major tech companies continuously refine spam detection algorithms and may adapt quickly to new threats. Telecom regulators in several countries are also tightening rules around automated calls and scam prevention.

Still, Bier’s comments highlight a growing anxiety within the tech industry: as AI tools become cheaper and easier to access, misuse may scale just as rapidly as innovation. If automation lowers the barrier to mass outreach, digital communication systems could face unprecedented pressure in the coming months.

For now, users can only watch how the next phase of AI adoption unfolds — and whether spam defenses can keep pace with automation’s accelerating power.