‘Varthur Prakash attempted to honeytrap BJP leader using Shwetha Gowda’

Bengaluru: The police investigation has revealed that former minister Varthur Prakash had hatched a conspiracy to honeytrap his political rival in Kolar using Shwetha Gowda, who is arrested in a fraud case, as a pawn.

During the interrogation, accused Shwetha Gowda revealed his relationship with Var-thur Prakash and the secret of the honeytrap conspiracy. According to top police sources, it was revealed during the interrogation that Varthur Prakash had hatched a conspiracy to honeytrap BJP leader from Kolar assembly constituency Omshakti Chalapathy through Shwetha Gowda.Varthur Prakash, who had won as an independent candidate twice and became an MLA from Kolar constituency, had been given the ministerial berth. In the changed political situation, he joined the BJP and was contesting from the same party in the 2023 elections. However, local leader Omshakti Chalapathy, who was an aspirant for the BJP ticket, insisted on not giving a ticket to Varthur Prakash. Ultimately, Varthur Prakash contested from the BJP and lost.

Omshakti Chalapathy, who is close to BJP state unit president BY Vijayendra, is growing stronger within the party in Kolar. Sources say that Varthur Prakash, who had calculated that Omshakti Chalapathy could obstruct his ticket in the upcoming elec-tions, had hatched a honeytrap plot to defeat him politically.Varthur Prakash had earlier given all the information about Omshakti Chalapathy to Shwetha Gowda. Varthur Prakash had told Shwetha Gowda that Omshakti Chalapa-thy had a lot of money. Shwetha Gowda, who had collected all the information, had set a trap for Omshakti Chalapathy. On the instructions of Varthur Prakash, she had befriended Omshakti Chalapathi through Facebook and convinced him to invest money in her on the pretext of real estate business.

Omshakti Chalapathi and Shwetha Gowda had called each other several times and had conversations on their mobile phones. Shwetha Gowda used a luxury car that was said to belong to Omshakti Chalapathi. She was arrested while going to Mysore in the same car. Police officials said that Omshakti Chalapathi will also be questioned in connection with the fraud case.

Omshakti Chalapathi had given Shwetha Gowda a box of Mysore Pak when she first met her.

Therefore, Shwetha Gowda had registered Omshakti Chalapathi’s mobile number as Mysore Pak in her mobile. Sources said that she had registered Varthur Prakash’s mobile number under the name Gulab Jamun.

Shwetha Gowda is also close to Pavithra Gowda and Vinay, the accused in the Re-nukaswamy murder case. Police have informed that Shwetha Gowda had visited Pavithra Gowda and Vinay in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail when they were incarcerated. She had gone to the jail with Pavithra Gowda’s close friend Samatha to meet them.