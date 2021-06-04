Ventilators In Karnataka's Rural Hospitals Remained Untouched

Critical care units were inaugurated in all six community health centres (CHCs) in Mudhol taluk, Bagalkot district, around 530 kilometres from Bengaluru, roughly two months ago, after the Centre supplied ventilators under the PM Cares programme. However, even during the peak of the second wave, when demand for such beds and ventilator-supported beds significantly surpassed supply remained untouched due to the hospital staff's lack of skill in operating these units.



A senior doctor in Madhul said that they have six ventilators there, but can't use them as they don't have expert doctors and health professionals to oversee their operation 24 hours a day.

He also mentioned that the whole staff has been working to treat Covid patients.

Similar scenarios had been witnessed in the different hospitals in the rural areas of Karnataka. Even the demand and need for ventilation had not been reduced.

Meanwhile, the state government has disseminated around 2,900 ventilators at various CHCs, taluk and district hospitals since the pandemic outbreak.

Various organisations and some of the private companies had distributed ventilators to the government hospitals situated in the rural areas.

According to a senior health official, the ventilators are operated by intensivists specialists. The official further explained that when a tube is put into the neck to help air move through, intensivists know how to intubate patients for mechanical ventilation. This practice needs specialists to perform and a support team under the specialist to work accordingly.

In the meantime, these CCUs were inaugurated with a ceremony, and special pujas were held as local politicians vied for a piece of the credit.