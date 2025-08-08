VHP Demands Careful SIT Probe to Protect Dharmasthala

Bengaluru: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued a strong call to the Karnataka state government, urging utmost caution to protect the sanctity of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and the religious sentiments of Hindus during the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into matters concerning the revered Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Beltangadi taluk, Dakshina Kannada.

Emphasising the need for a thorough and transparent investigation, the VHP demands stringent punishment for those found guilty, while stressing that the government must ensure no disrespect is shown to the sacred site.

Dharmasthala, a globally renowned spiritual center, attracts millions of devotees annually from across the world, especially from Bengaluru to seek blessings of Sri Manjunatha Swamy. For decades, it has contributed to society through religious programs, education, and free meals. The VHP has condemned what it describes as deliberate misinformation campaigns by vested interests and anti-Hindu forces aiming to tarnish the shrine’s dignity.

Specifically, the organization referenced the 2012 brutal murder of Sowjanya in the Beltangadi police station limits, reiterating its demand for a comprehensive investigation and expressing support for all unbiased efforts in this regard. The VHP expressed outrage over recent claims by an anonymous individual alleging that hundreds of bodies were buried in Dharmasthala’s forests 10-20 years ago, labelling such statements as part of a calculated conspiracy to defame the temple.

The organisation warned that certain groups, unaffiliated with Hindu dharma, are spreading false narratives on social media and orchestrating international plots to target Dharmasthala. The VHP insists that the government take immediate legal action against those conspiring against the temple, ensuring that the SIT investigation does not compromise the site’s reverence or Hindu beliefs.