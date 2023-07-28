Video girls of Udupi Get conditional bail

Udupi: Three girl students who were granted conditional bail by a court in Udupi after being accused of engaging in voyeurism at a private paramedical college. The bail was granted on Friday, and each of the accused had to provide a bond of Rs 20,000 and furnish a surety. Advocate Asadullah Katapady argued in favor of the accused, and the bail was granted by First Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Udupi - Shyam Prakash, with the condition that the accused must be present before the court on future hearing dates.



The girls themselves surrendered before the court to seek bail after an FIR was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The charges include acts intended to outrage the modesty of a woman, destruction of evidence, omission to produce document/electronic record, common intention, and capturing, publishing, or transmitting the image of a private area of any person.

While granting bail, the court directed the accused to cooperate with the investigation officer during the investigation process and not to threaten the witnesses. The accused students were studying in the second year diploma in optometry at Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences in Kadekar, Udupi. The director of the institute, Dr. Rashmi Krishna Prasad, acknowledged the incident, leading to the police registering the case as there was reasonable suspicion that a cognizable offence had been committed.