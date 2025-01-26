Village-level cleanliness drive, Puttur shows how…

Puttur: While the big cities are tottering in taking up total cleanliness drives and campaigns, Puttur taluk Panchayat has carved out a model for achieving total cleanliness in 32 villages administered by 22 Village Panchayat with limited resources. “The magic that worked for the Taluk Panchayat’s campaign lies in the co-ordinated efforts of all departments, including police and led by able and motivated officials.

In a commendable initiative under the theme “Our Culture, Clean Culture,” a week-long cleanliness drive began on 22 January, spearheaded by the Uppinangadi Gram Panchayat as part of the Swachha Puttur campaign. “The drive, conducted from 8 pm to 10:30 pm, involved the removal of unauthorised flex boards, banners, buntings, and waste along roadside areas in Uppinangadi town to begin with” said Naveen Bhandary Executive Officer of the Puttur taluk Panchayat who is leading the team.

As part of the campaign, Uppinangadi Panchayat also organised an awareness meeting to educate street vendors and residents about maintaining cleanliness and avoiding practices such as littering and burning waste, which can harm health and the environment. Olamogaru panchayat meeting initiates village-wide effort

A preparatory meeting held on January 21 at the Olamogaru Gram Panchayat Office, chaired by Panchayat President Triveni Pallattaru, set the stage for the week-long campaign. Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Naveen Bhandary, acting as the nodal officer, emphasised the importance of integrating cleanliness into daily life and called for a collective effort to make the village a model of cleanliness.

Naveen Bhandary urged residents to reduce plastic usage and adopt waste segregation practices. Highlighting the harmful effects of burning waste, he encouraged active participation from all stakeholders to ensure the campaign’s success.

The campaign will see participation from various organisations, including merchant associations, youth clubs, women’s groups, schools, and religious committees.

Call for public participation President Triveni Pallattaru reiterated the need for collective responsibility in making Olamogaru a clean village. “Let us join hands to transform our village into a model of cleanliness,” she appealed.

The campaign was marked by significant participation from panchayat members, development officers, local organisation leaders, teachers, Anganwadi workers, and ASHA workers. Efforts included segregating wet and dry waste, raising awareness among shopkeepers, and removing accumulated garbage from bus stands and marketplaces.

This week-long initiative, driven by strong community involvement, aims to instil a culture of cleanliness and environmental responsibility across the village.