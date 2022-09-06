 Villagers urge MLA to provide motorable road

Mysuru: The farmers of Hyrige village in H D Kotetaluk of Mysuru district are in distress. The 3-km road leading from Mananthavady Main Road adjacent to the Hebballa Canal leading to the village's agricultural lands and which finally ends at the Kapila River is in a deplorable state, the farmers alleged.Despite several requests over the past three years made to the electedrepresentative , the issue has fallen on deaf ears, and he has noteven visited this road even once, they alleged.

"Heavy vehicles ply on this road to transport sugarcane, paddy, corn,and other agricultural produce and are often seen toppling or gettingstuck in the mud. During the rainy season, the Hebballa Canal breaches and water flows on to whatever is remaining of the road as there is no proper drainage facility. Several pleas to the officials of the Cauvery Niravari Nigama have also fallen on deaf ears," the farmers alleged.

The field workers who need to travel 3 km to reach the agriculturallands are facing a lot of hardship because of the pathetic conditionof the road. The road which leads to the banks of the Kapila River isa tourist spot and many tourists come to this place but due to the pathetic condition of the road, their vehicles often get stuck.

'We, the farmers of Hyrige village request HD Kote MLA Anil Chikkamaduto pay a visit to this road soon and not prior to the 2023 Assembly elections. This road is craving for attention for so many years andthe legislator has not made a single visit during his four-and-a-halfyears of tenure' the aggrieved farmers lament. They have appealed to the MLA to take updevelopmental works at the earliest to avoid any further mishaps and fatalities