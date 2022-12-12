Viral fevers grip state; increase in dengue, chikungunya cases

Bengaluru: Infectious diseases including viral fever, dengue, chikungunya, malaria have escalated due to weather extremes in the state. Around 930 cases of dengue and 171 cases of chikungunya have been detected in a single month.

Meanwhile, the rain that has been pouring for two days has created further panic. Due to the cold and rainy weather, most of the districts of Karnataka are suffering from viral fever. Along with fever, there is an increase in the number of people seeking medical treatment due to symptoms such as excessive cough, cold, sore throat, headache, pain in hands and feet. The health department has advised to take appropriate precautions.

Around 930 dengue and 171 chikungunya cases have been reported in different districts within a month. So far 8494 Dengue, 2030 Chikungunya, 453 H1N1, 194 Malaria, 221 Meningitis, 10 Japanese Encephalitis, 16 Cholera cases have been recorded.

The number of children suffering from symptoms of high fever, cold, cough, pain in hands and feet is increasing since a week. New viruses are produced during rainy and winter seasons. Whereas, people used to take extra precautions during covid. Therefore, viral fever was less for the last 2 years. Viruses don't die so easily in this climate. Currently, the viruses that cause viral fever are spreading quickly from one person to another. It weakens immunity and increases weakness.

In residential, school campuses, open area, playgrounds, fields and roads are inundated as rainwater does not flow easily. The drainage system has completely deteriorated. Diseases are spread by contaminated water and mosquitoes. Clean drinking water is a problem. Experts say that there are chances of Chikungunya, Dengue and Cholera increasing due to this.

Due to cyclone Mandous, it rained in some parts of the state including Bengaluru on Sunday. It is also extremely cold. Although it is reducing, its impact is likely to remain on the coast for two more days. As a result of cyclone, rain is expected in coastal areas. Strong winds are likely and fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department forecast, a yellow alert has been declared along the coast on December 12 and 13. There is a possibility of good rain during this time.