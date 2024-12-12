Vishal Jain to head AiDASH facility

Bengaluru: AiDASH, a leading enterprise SaaS company specialising in satellite-first AI applications for the remote inspection and monitoring of critical infrastructure, has appointed Dr. Vishal Jain as its new Head of AI. Dr. Jain, who brings over 15 years of expertise in AI, perception systems, and satellite data analytics, will lead the company’s efforts in enhancing its integrated platform for grid inspection and monitoring. He will be based at AiDASH’s global headquarters in Palo Alto, California.

Dr. Jain’s extensive background in AI, computer vision, robotics, and precision mapping aligns closely with AiDASH’s mission to improve the climate resilience and sustainability of infrastructure. His experience spans across multiple industries, with a focus on leveraging satellite, aerial, and terrestrial data, including LiDAR, infrared, and optical imagery, to develop innovative solutions for critical infrastructure management.

At Velodyne LiDAR, he spearheaded the software engineering division responsible for creating real-time LiDAR perception systems widely used in autonomous vehicles and robots. These systems have found applications in autonomous driving, industrial mobility, an

Abhishek Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of AiDASH, said “Vishal’s expertise and vision will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform’s capabilities. His leadership will help us provide crucial insights to help industries adapt to the increasing challenges posed by climate change, particularly with respect to the management of vital infrastructure.”

Dr. Jain holds a PhD in Computer Vision from Brown University and a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi. His technical expertise and research experience will bolster AiDASH’s efforts to offer satellite-first AI applications that support the maintenance and monitoring of critical infrastructure, ensuring its climate resilience. (eom)