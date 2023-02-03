Vishnu memorial to be open for public from 9 am to 5 pm

Mysuru: The newly inaugurated Dr Vishnuvardhan Memorial, which has been constructed on HD Kote Road, Halalu village on outskirts of Mysuru city , has been opened for public viewing every day (including public holidays) from 9 am to 5 pm.

On January 29, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai inaugurated the memorial after 13 years of demise of the actor. The fans expressed their anger and lashed out against the state government as they did not arrange electric lights to see the Vishnu memorial at night. The public viewing decision had been taken by the Dr Vishnuvardhan Memorial Foundation after fans demanded that the district administration should make proper arrangements for the fans who come to see the Vishnu memorial.

His wife Bharti Vishnuvardhan strove hard to construct the memorial which became a reality after 13 years struggle. The hero had created a huge revolution and sensation at the national level in the 70s through the spectacular success of film Nagara Havu , acted in more than 200 Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi language films for nearly four decades. The beautiful monument has been built at a cost of Rs 11 crore by state government due to continuous struggle by the family members.

Karnataka State Dr Vishnuvardhan Foundation, Department of Information and Public Relations had completed the construction work of the memorial through the Police Housing and Basic infrastructure Development Corporation. Dr. Vishnuvardhan Memorial has a huge photo gallery containing about 676 photographs from his films and biographies, apart from a 7-feet statue of the late actor. The memorial also has a 250-seater theatre, a make-up stage for plays, an office, a canteen, and outdoor gardens with toilets.