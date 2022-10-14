Visit rain-hit areas, ensure speedy relief; CM Basavaraj Bommai instructs DCs

Hospet: In the wake of unprecedented rain in the State, the deputy commissioners must be vigilant and visit rain-hit areas and there must be no lapses in the distribution of relief, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Holding a Video-conferencing with the deputy commissioners of rain-hit districts and to take stock of the situation, CM Bommai said it has come to his notice that there has been lapses in some places while recording damages. The DCs' must take the lead to avoid any lapses. The memoranda seeking relief must be based on the ground reality. Action must be initiated against the staff who show dereliction of duty. The commissioner of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) must issue a circular to issue an additional relief than NDRF guidelines for rain damages. The DCs' must make the spot visits without fail and issue proper instructions to tahsildars in recording damages as well as in the distribution of compensation.

Bommai said input subsidy must be disbursed on priority, and the relief for rain related damages that have occurred in October last must be disbursed within this month after holding a joint survey immediately. The damage to infrastructure must be classified depending upon the extent of damage. The A-category means the works that need to be reconstructed, B-category-the works that require additional assistance from the government and C-Category-repairs to be taken up as per NDRF guidelines, must be identified, and submit proposals accordingly. All preventive measures must be taken to check the breach of tanks. If tanks are weak, precautions must be taken after taking into account water pressure and other minute details. The construction of bridges must be prioritised and take up its reconstruction accordingly. However, the broken electricity poles and transformers must be repaired within 24 hours and restore power supply.

Beware of flash floods



Bommai said preventive measures must be taken to check the flash floods due to unprecedented rains lashing several districts in the state. There is no dearth of funds to distribute the compensation for house and crop damage. However, in regard to damage to infrastructure, an action plan must be prepared to seek funds and initiate work accordingly. In regard to damage to infrastructure, another round of meeting will be held after three days and discuss issues.

Details of rain damage reported in the state from 1 October 2022 till date during monsoon season are Loss of life- 13, Death of cattle- 28, Loss of house- 3309, Crop loss- 6279 hectare, Establishment of Care Centers- 5 and Number of shelter seekers 1,330.

The distribution details of crop damage compensation is for a total of 9,90,957 hectares of crop damage occurred during the monsoon season, and compensation of Rs 947.8 crore has been distributed to 8.83 lakh farmers for crop damage of 6,16,138 hectares. In the next two days, in another phase, action is being taken to release crop compensation of approximately Rs 250 crore to about 2 lakh farmers.

House loss compensation



From June 1 to September 30, 48485 houses were damaged and compensation was distributed to 42,661 houses. A total of Rs 635.13 crore is available in the PD account of the District Collector.

Ministers, Govind Karjol and Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle, in-charge ministers of several districts and senior officials participated in the conference.