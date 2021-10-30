Voting begins for by-elections in Karnataka

Vijayapura/Haveri, (Karnataka): Voting for the by-elections to the two Assembly constituencies of Hanagal and Sindhagi in Karnataka was underway on Saturday.

Voting began at 7 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m.

These by-elections are crucial for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to prove himself as the leader who can ensure victory for the party.

The candidates in Hanagal (Haveri district) are Shivaraj Sajjanar from the BJP, Srinivas Mane of the Congress and Niyaz Sheik from the JD (S).

In Sindhagi, the BJP has fielded Ramesh Bhoosanur, while Ashok Managuli is contesting as the Congress candidate and the JD (S) has fielded Shakila Angadi.

The Hanagal constituency has 2,04,481 voters among which 1,05,405 males and 98,798 are female. A total of 236 voting booths have been set up and 1,155 staff are deputed.

Sindhagi constituency in Vijayapura district has 2,34,309 voters among which 1,20,949 are male and 1,13,327 are female. At least 297 voting booths are set up and 1,308 staff will monitor the election proceedings.

The election results will be out on November 2.

The elections are being held after the two Assembly seats were vacant following the death of BJP MLA C.M. Udasi and JD (S) MLA M.C. Managuli.