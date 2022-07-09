VVCE signs MoU with L and T

Mysuru: Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Edu Tech on July 6 to establish industry – academic relationship and to provide exposure for the students of VVCE in the industry.

The officials from L&T Edu Tech, Niranjan Simha, Advisor – Strategic Initiatives, Shoba Arun, Head – Corporate Technology & Engineering Academy, Mayank Ranjan, Manager – Academia Part reship, and Pavan Kumar Reddy, Assistant Manager – Academia Partnership participated in the agreement ceremony. From VVCE, Gundappa Gowda, President, V V Sangha, P Vishwanath,

Secretary, V V Sangha, Srishaila Ramannavar, Treasurer, V V Sangha, Dr B Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE, Dr S K Prasad, Head, Department of Civil Engineering, Dr G V Naveen Prakash, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr Gopala Reddy, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering and a few faculty members were present.

The objective of signing MoU is to bring together the efforts for

imparting knowledge and honing the skills of the students by training them in latest technologies. This would facilitate a comprehensive partnership in the areas of research, workshops, faculty immersion programmes, professional development and faculty development programmes.