Waqf’s claim on 70-plus properties sparks outrage

Mandya : The Karnataka State Waqf Board (KSWB) has landed in the midst of a controversy once again. In a shocking discovery, 70-plus properties in Mandya district have been found to be registered under the name of the Karnataka State Waqf Board, which has left the affected landowners in a state of panic.

The properties in question are located in the Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district and include ancient temples, monuments, and heritage sites, as well as lands owned by farmers.

The KSWB has been found to have registered these properties under its name, without the consent of the actual landowners.

The KSWB has been accused of incorrectly registering properties in the name of the board. According to rules, when a farmer takes a loan or sells their land, the bank or the buyer’s name is registered in the property records. In this case, the KSWB has been found to have registered itself in place of the actual landowners, causing confusion and distress among the affected farmers. The affected farmers are now at a loss, unable to sell or mortgage their lands as their names are not registered in the property records.

They have accused the KSWB of trying to take control of their lands without their consent. Several social activists and organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, and Mandya Rakshana Vedike, have come together to protest against the KSWB’s actions.

They have called for a massive protest on January 20th in Srirangapatna, demanding that the government take immediate action to rectify the situation. The government has been accused of turning a blind eye to the situation, despite repeated demands from farmers and social activists. The KSWB has been found to have registered properties in several government schools, including one in Srirangapatna taluk, under its name.