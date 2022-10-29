Was Bandemutt pontiff blackmailed with `10 crore demand?

Ramanagara: The Ramanagara police speeded up the investigation into the suicide of Kanchugal Bandemutt pontiff Basavalinga Swamiji who commited suicide on October 24. The police team managed to identify the woman who was speaking with the Swamiji over video chat and allegedly indulged in sex chat. It also came to light about another Swamiji involved in honey trapping the deceased Swamiji.

According to police sources the pontiff had written two death notes , both consisting of three pages each . One note addressed to police while another addressed to other pontiffs and devotees. But the mutt staff who seen the death note had allegedly hidden the notes to hide the names of influential persons who were the reason for suicide.

It is said that two leaders met the Swamiji on Sunday night and held confidential conversation. After they left mutt the Swamiji went to his room and took the extreme step. Sources also said that a woman , a native of Bengaluru gained confidence of the Swamiji by telling her problems to him , six months back.

Police also enquired three different women in this regard. It is said that after recording the WhatsApp video calls , the persons behind the blackmail act had allegedly demanded Rs 10 crores from Swamiji to hush up the case. But Swamiji did not have such huge amount and went into depression.

It is said that the close aides of Swamiji who were in mutt were also involved in the case. "Earlier we thought the two death notes were different, but both notes containing same topics but addressed to police and devotees " revealed Ramanagara Superintendent of Police K Santhosh Babu. Babu said that a police team was searching for the woman caller , investigating all angles. He clarified that police have not seized the mobile phones of mutt staff , but returned after verifying it.

On June 3, 2022, the mutt celebrated its silver jubilee function. The mutt planned to construct another boys hostel and bhoomi pooja was seheduled on October 26. Former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa , state ministerswere expected to participate in Bhoomi pooja. But the sudden suicide of Swamiji shocked the devotees of mutt.

It may be recalled here that Solur Chilume mutt pontiff Basavananda Swamiji also committed suicide on December 19 last by hanging himself to the window of his room. The Bandemutt Swamiji also committed suicide in same manner. After demise of Chilume mutt pontiff Basavalinga Swamiji was looking after the affairs of Chilume mutt.