Revanth dares BJP to form govt in TG; scrap 4pc minority quota

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday threw a second challenge to the BJP in a single day, daring the party to form a government in Telangana and remove the four per cent reservation for minorities if it had the courage to do so.

Referring to statements made by BJP national president Nitin Nabin at Mahabubnagar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kerala on scrapping the minority quota, the Chief Minister said the BJP should first come to power in Telangana before attempting to remove the four per cent reservation.

“Amit Shah says he will cancel the four per cent reservation for minorities. I challenge him to first form a BJP government in Telangana if he has the courage and then remove the minority quota,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said the four per cent reservation for minorities was introduced by former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and noted that the issue was currently pending before the Supreme Court.

He stated that during the caste census, the minority population in the State had also been enumerated, and the Congress government would present the relevant data before the apex court when the case is heard.

“The Congress government is committed to ensuring the continuation of the four per cent reservation for minorities. Many people have secured jobs because of the reservations provided by Congress governments,” he said, while urging minorities to prioritise education.

Addressing a consultative meeting organised by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in the Old City, Revanth Reddy reiterated that the Congress government would introduce a law to curb hate speech in the State. He said the proposed legislation would be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session.

“There is a need to stop hate speech. Peace and security are essential for development and attracting investments. No individual can remain in power forever, and the country can progress only when everyone moves forward together,” he said. The Chief Minister asserted that the Congress government had come to power with the support of minorities and appealed to them to ensure the victory of minority candidates wherever the Congress fields them in future elections, including municipal polls.

Highlighting the Congress party’s record, Revanth Reddy said the party had given leadership opportunities to minorities across the country, including Union Ministers and Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. He noted that leaders such as Salman Khurshid and Ahmed Patel had risen to top positions in the party.

“In Telangana, we gave MLA tickets to leaders like Mohammed Azharuddin and Shabbir Ali and entrusted eight corporations to minorities. Even after Azharuddin lost an election, we made him a minister. When the party gives a ticket, it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure the minority candidate’s victory,” the Chief Minister said.