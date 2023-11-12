We must prioritise ecology over economics: Green activist Yallappa Reddy

Bengaluru: Any economy will go to ruins if you don’t take care of the environment. “You spent crores on building a Sri Ram temple. Can temples convert carbon dioxide into oxygen? The statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will not make oxygen out of carbon dioxide. No one is speaking that language and the world is facing a disaster. We face disasters daily,” opines Dr AN Yallappa Reddy, former Environment Secretary, Government of Karnataka.

Reddy was also former Chairman, Bengaluru Environment Trust and is rendering his services at present as Technical Advisor to the Horticulture Department.

“We cannot have a thriving economy at the cost of the ecology. The economy has nothing to do with health; ecology is required for our health. Health is more important than wealth. What are you going to do with millions, if your kidney is suffering? When you suffer heart disease or mental problems, what are you going to do with your wealth? Is there any value to wealth? There is so much stress, suffering because of neglect of the environment,” he says.

Reddy further explains that ethics and ecology are important and without ethics in ecology, the economy will have no value at all.

“Somehow everyone is after money, wealth and development. They are not talking about the rights of the rivers, mountains. Why do we need a hill, water catchment area, trees and forests? What is their role? Are there any substitutes for all this? Are there machines to convert carbon dioxide to oxygen? Is there a machine to make water? Our Vedas and Upanishads have clearly told us what needs to be done and what need not be done,” he says.

“Half of Bengaluru suffers from one problem or the other. In the world many cities have poor air quality but the number of polluted cities and rivers (that we have) are found nowhere. Nowhere in the world are mountains being exploited for mining like it is being done here and it is being called development,” Reddy says.

“What is development if it is not ensuring good air and water for the citizens? Everything else is secondary. Primarily we need fertile soil, breathable air, drinkable water, Mother Earth and greenery. How can human beings live without them?” Reddy questions.

“Indians are thinking they are progressing. For them development means real estate business, more vehicles, roads, air traffic, road widening, destruction of trees for widening roads, destruction of forests to make way for development such as port, airports. For all these activities trees are sacrificed,” Reddy laments.

“They think that these activities are development. But, what happens is that public health is not being taken into account and public health is deteriorating. School going children are suffering diseases from such a young age and are being treated with steroids. Because of that, their endocrine glands are being affected and they become fat.