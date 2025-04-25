Live
‘We support PM on terror attack’: Muslim groups
Bengaluru: Various Karnataka-based Muslim organisations on Thursday extended their full sup-port to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the perpetrators of the Pahalgam at-tack are taught a lesson, and they never dare to commit such acts again.
“We stand with the country and with the Prime Minister. We support whatever action he takes. Those responsible must be punished harshly, and at the same time, there should be a thorough investigation into the security lapses,” Hazrat Moulana Mufti Iftekar Ahmed Qasmi, President of Jamiat Ulama Hind, Karnataka, told IANS.
He added that every individual in the country is valuable to their motherland.
“We don’t see religion, we see humanity. The tragic loss of so many lives has shaken the entire nation. The Pahalgam attack also raises serious questions about our secu-rity and intelligence. This is our failure. We saw it happen earlier in Pulwama. It is summer, and people from all over the country are visiting Kashmir. It’s a sensitive ar-ea, and clearly, there was a lapse in security. We share in the grief of those who lost their lives,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Chief Imam of Jamia Masjid, Bengaluru, Moulana Mohammed Maqsood Imran Rashadi, said that the government should provide Rs 1 crore in com-pensation to the victims’ families, as well as government jobs and other support facili-ties.
“Terrorism has no religion, and we are here to affirm that truth. It’s not only the fami-lies of the 26 victims who are grieving - the entire nation shares their sorrow,” said Rashadi while addressing a press conference at the Bengaluru Press Club.