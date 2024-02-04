Live
Just In
We will restore 100 Ram Mandirs- Congress party
Bengaluru: Since the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, there has been a notable shift in the BJP's approach, transforming from its anti-Hindu stance during the Congress era. The BJP is now employing various strategies to secure the Hindu vote, drawing criticism from the Congress party.
Despite the Congress's repeated accusations that the BJP is capitalising on the Rama chant for electoral gains, a new counter-strategy has emerged. The Religious Endowment Department has initiated plans for the development of Sri Ram Mandirs, proposing a budget allocation for the renovation of 100 Ram Mandirs across the state.
In an unexpected move, the Congress-led state government proposes financial support for the renovation of 100 Ram Mandirs, aiming to challenge the BJP's perceived monopoly on the Rama narrative. The government has outlined a comprehensive plan to dispel anti-Ram and anti-Hindu labels, with the Religious Endowments Department recommending budgetary provisions for refurbishing 100 historic Ram Mandirs.
The Minister of Religious Endowment, Ramalinga Reddy, emphasised that Rama is a deity for everyone and is not exclusive to any political party, claiming that Rama is worshipped by people all over the nation. Reddy called for budgetary funds to be allocated for the renovation of Ram Mandirs, underscoring the Congress's commitment to honouring Lord Rama beyond political affiliations. The party is ready to use this symbolic gesture, chanting Rama, to connect with the broader public.