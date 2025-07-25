We will start Mahadayi works, dare Goa CM to stop it: DKS

Bengaluru: Lashing out at Goa Chief Minister for his statement that the Union Environment Ministry would not give permission for Karnataka’s Mahadayi project, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the state would start the work.

“Goa CM Pramod Sawant has said that the Centre would not give environmental clearance for Mahadayi project. We will withdraw our application from the Supreme Court and start the work. I will see who stops it,” the DCM, who also handles the Irrigation portfolio, said while speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha. He was replying to a journalist who drew his attention to Goa CM’s statement that the Centre would not give permission for Mahadayi project.

“Goa CM has lost his mental balance, he doesn’t respect the federal system. The Tribunal has given its verdict on Mahadayi and we have already called for the tender. BJP leaders, including Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had even celebrated that the Mahadayi project would take off soon post promise of approval by the Centre,” he said.

“I will meet all the MPs from the state and seek their support. This is a matter of self-respect for the party. It is wrong on the part of the state MPs not to raise their voice on this issue. We can’t sell our state just for one MP from Goa. I urge the MPs from the state to put pressure on the Centre. I will try to take an all-party delegation to Delhi,” he said.

Asked if he would call an all-party meeting on this, he said he has already announced that an all-party meeting would be called.

Asked if the Union Minister was misleading the state on Mahadayi, he said, “The Union Jal Shakthi minister is impartial on the matter, he won’t do politics on this. I have met him four-five times. The Union Environment Minister will also not do politics on this issue. Both of them support development works. The issue is with Goa.”

Replying to a question on Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of vote stealing during Lok Sabha election, he said, “I agree with his statement. I have also started my own investigation regarding this in Bengaluru Rural constituency. Many irregularities have taken place here too.”