Weather report: Red alert issued as rain pounds parts of Karnataka

Bengaluru: The southwest monsoon continued to bring rainfall in Bengaluru and other parts of coastal, Malnad and interior Karnataka on Thursday. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued red, orange and yellow warnings in many parts of the State for the next few days. The red warning indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for the coastal districts of Karnataka and parts of Malnad for July 17.

This included Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts. The orange alert was issued for many parts of the State for Thursday and Friday including coastal and northern parts of Karnataka like Belagavi, Dharwad and Haveri.



According to the reports, the temperatures are expected to be cooler in Bengaluru and thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rains are also predicted in the next few days. "Bengaluru and other interior parts of the State are currently under the rain shadow area," said a KSNDMC official release.