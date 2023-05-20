Whenever PM Modi goes to Japan, there's currency ban in India: Kharge

Bengaluru: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged that whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to Japan, he imposes a currency ban in India.

Kharge made the remarks while addressing the swearing in ceremony of the new Congress government of Karnataka at the Kanteerava Stadium here.

"Last time when Prime Minister Modi went to Japan, he banned Rs 1,000 bank notes. This time, he banned Rs 2,000 notes," he said.

"The nation will not gain with these steps. Instead the country will be at a loss. Prime Minister Modi wants to trouble people of the country in one way or the other," he said.

Kharge maintained that the new Congress government in the state is one that spreads love.

"It is not like the previous government where one disliked the other. This government will take everyone along, together. We will keep our word unlike the BJP which tells and does different things," he added.

Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar were sworn in as Karnataka's new Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Eight other Ministers also took the oath of office.