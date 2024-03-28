Where was Kumaraswamy during Covid?: DCM D K Shivakumar

Ramanagara: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today lauded D K Suresh’s help to lakhs of people during Covid and questioned Kumaraswamy’s contribution in fighting Covid.

Addressing a massive gathering after D K Suresh filed his nomination, he said, “When people were struggling during Covid, it was D K Suresh who helped them out. He purchased vegetables and fruits from farmers and distributed it to the people, he distributed medical kits and food kits. Where was Kumaraswamy and his family then? He was the MLA from the district but no one from his family came forward to help the poor people in distress.”

“When the government was burying dead bodies using JCBs, it was D K Suresh who performed last rites wearing a PPE kit. He also visited Covid patients in the hospitals wearing a PPE kit. Where was Kumaranna then and where was his family? Kumaraswamy could not help people in difficult times. We built a hospital in Ramanagara to ensure people get good medical care.

“You may be evaluating the benefits of voting D K Suresh. It was D K Suresh who got Rs 2000 crore under MGNREGA and made it a model taluk. He ensured all the tanks in the area are filled up. Bengaluru Rural constituency is the only one in the country where every 2-3 farmers have a transformer. Suresh wanted to give sites to the poor of the constituency and approached Kumaraswamy when he was the CM, he did not even come for the Ashraya Committee meeting. You elected Iqbal as the MLA and we have decided to allocate 100 acres to develop sites for the poor. We have also planned a drinking water project for Channapatana and Ramanagara at a cost of Rs 540 crores,” he said.

“I have taken up Bengaluru city development and Irrigation to help the people of this region and create history. We will build the Mekedatu dam no matter who supports or doesn’t. More than 450 TMC of water has gone into the sea, we will store 64 TMC of water and supply drinking water to every household.

“We have brought in many projects for Ramanagar. We have obtained grant of Rs 1000 crore for irrigation projects in Ramanagara, Magadi, Kunigal and Kanakapura constituencies. We are planning to extend metro to Bidadi. Don’t vote for Suresh because he is my brother. Vote for his work. He has worked in this constituency like a gram panchayat member. You compare how many times Devegowda and Kumaraswamy came to your village and how many times Suresh visited your village,” he said.

“JDS has fielded its candidate on BJP ticket. Kumaraswamy became a CM twice from this district and now he is leaving it for Mandya. You should say good bye to him. To keep the BJP away, we had supported Kumaraswamy but party workers did not support the alliance. We have been fighting Devegowda family electorally for a long time now,” he said.

“Our leaders have announced five Nyay schemes. Under Yuva Nyay, Congress has promised to fill up 30 lakh positions vacant currently, take necessary action against question paper leak, social security to gig workers, among others,” he added.

“There is no Modi wave in the State but there is a Guarantee wave. Many party workers from BJP and JDS are joining Congress party. You elected me with a 1.2 lakh margin and now you have to elect Suresh with a margin of 3 lakh,” he called upon.