Wildlife Activist Was Assaulted For Protesting Teenagers In Karnataka
On August 30, a group of apparently drunken young men assaulted prominent wildlife campaigner DV Girish in Shantaveri, a village in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district. A First Information Report (FIR) had already reportedly filed at the Chikkamagaluru rural police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with assault and criminal intimidation (IPC). As per the FIR, one of the miscreants, Aruna, has been named as the main suspect.
Girish was driving a vehicle from an estate near Kemmangundi to Shantaveri with his pals and a friend's daughter. The eight young males were apparently consuming alcohol as they approached Shantaveri and screamed obscenities at the female travelling with the activist and his pals, which irritated them. The activist and his friend reprimanded the young guys and drove away.