Will celebrate 67th Kannada Rajyotsava in a meaningful way: Bommai

Bengaluru: The State government will celebrate 67th Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 in a most meaningful way, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Addressing a news conference in Vidhana Soudha in connection with Kannada Rajyotsava, presentation of Karnataka Ratna award and Global Investors' Meet here on Monday, he said Kannada Rajyotsava must be celebrated across the state and also in schools, institutions and associations and government offices, and hoist the Kannada flags.



Karnataka Ratna award



The CM Bommai said the prestigious 'Karnataka Ratna' award will be presented posthumously to Dr Puneet Raj Kumar on the front stairs of Vidhana Soudha tomorrow (Tuesday) at 4 pm. The fans of Appu and the Kannadigas must witness the presentation of this award. On the same day, Kannada Rajyotsava award will be presented to 67 personalities from various fields in recognition of their contribution to their respective fields, at Ravindra Kalakshethra.

The popular stars Rajinikanth and Jr NTR will be attending the function where the Karnataka Ratna award will be conferred posthumously on late Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

The confirmation of stars attending the event was made by the Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday. Bommai said the Global Investors meet will be held in Bengaluru from November 2 to 4 in which the captains of national and international companies are expected to participate. It is estimated that around Rs 5 lakh crore investment will come to Karnataka. Many business tycoons have expressed their interest to invest in the State. The letters of assurance will be distributed tomorrow.

For the next three days, there would be discussions on developments and challenges in the fields of renewable energy, semiconductor, aerospace and defense sectors, and progress in other fields.

The experts from both India and abroad will participate in the deliberations. The programs in the next three days will be an indicator of economic activities in the next five years. Interested entrepreneurs and Small Scale Industries industrialists must register their names immediately. The entry into the meet will be only through registration. He said on November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second terminal of KIAL, flag off Chennai-Mysore Vande Mataram High-speed train at Bengaluru Railway Station and unveil the 108 foot tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda near Bengaluru Airport.

This statue has been named as 'Statue of Prosperity' and lakhs of people are expected to participate in this function. The PM will address a public meeting after unveiling the statue. He said DG&IGP has been asked to initiate a probe into the death of Inspector Nandish from all angles.