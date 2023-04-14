Will DK Suresh take on Ashoka from Padmanabhanagar?

Bengaluru: A question has been raised whether Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh, brother of DK Shivakumar, will contest from Padmanabhanagar to give tough fight to Revenue Minister Ashoka. BJP high command has given a ticket to Ashok to defeat DK Shivakumar in his home turf Kanakapura. Following this development, Congress leaders suggested that DK Suresh should be fielded against Ashoka.



Congress has already given a ticket to Raghunath Naidu from Padmanabhanagar. A question has been raised whether the Congress is changing its decision as there is a possibility of sending a wrong message if the ticket is changed after giving it once.

Reacting to this issue, DK Suresh said that he will not talk about anything at the moment. Earlier, there was a demand from Congress that DK Suresh should contest from Ramanagara against Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Responding to this demand, Suresh said that he was not interested in state politics. He said that he will continue as an MP. Now, as Ashoka is going against his brother, what is the next step of the Congress is a cause of curiosity. But so far, there is no such decisions taken or announced by the Congress party.