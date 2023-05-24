Live
- Ensure success of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Pathikonda: Collector Dr G Srijana
- Rangareddy: BJP leaders visit market yard in Shadnagar
- Hyderabad: World can learn from success of Kaleshwaram project said American Society of Civil Engineers
- Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad made greater strides in the last two years, says VC Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy
- Hyderabad: Eminent economist visits Hyderabad to strengthen partnerships in India
- Kerala Governor signs ordinance
- Hyderabad: Telangana Biodiversity Board observes International Day for Biological Diversity 2023
- Guntur: Minister Vidadala Rajini assures funds for Varikipudisela LIS
- Plea in SC against TN’s decision to build 134- feet tall ‘pen’ statue on Marina
- Vijayawada: Red Cross launches ‘Health, Hygiene & Environment’ campaign
Will Siddaramaiah be CM for 5 years?
Bengaluru: Amid speculations that a "power sharing or rotational CM" arrangement has been brokered by Congress high command between Siddaramaiah and D...
Bengaluru: Amid speculations that a "power sharing or rotational CM" arrangement has been brokered by Congress high command between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar ahead of the government formation in Karnataka, a senior minister's statement that the former would remain the Chief Minister for the full five year term has created some flutters within the ruling party circles.
Denying talks about power sharing and speculations that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will take over as CM after two-and-half years or after 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Minister M B Patil on Monday evening said Siddaramaiah will remain the Chief Minister for a full five year term.
Seemingly upset by the statement, while Shivakumar not wanting to react said that the high command will take care of it, his brother and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh said he too can sharply respond to what Patil has said, but will not do so. With both chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar digging in their heels, prolonged parleys involving the Congress central leadership had preceded their appointment as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively last week.
There have been reports quoting party sources that the high command had put forward the proposal of rotational Chief Ministers to break the deadlock.