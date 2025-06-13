With Eye on Communal Harmony, Karnataka Unveils Special Action Force in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Amid simmering communal tensions in coastal Karnataka, the state government has launched a dedicated Special Action Force (SAF) in Mangaluru — a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country designed specifically to combat hate speech and targeted violence.

Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara, who inaugurated the SAF office on Thursday, described the move as a "bold and necessary step" to protect the peace in Dakshina Kannada, a district historically known as much for its cultural legacy as for its flashpoints of communal strife.

Recounting a visit made six months ago after a high-profile killing in the district, Dr. Parameshwara said, “There was fear and uncertainty. Dialogue was impossible then. But the people of this district are educated, cultured and peace-loving — it’s unfortunate that hate has been allowed to grow.”

The SAF was formed within a week of the decision, by reassigning personnel from anti-Naxal operations. Its mandate: respond swiftly to communal flare-ups, prevent violence, and dismantle ecosystems that promote religious hatred. “This is not a force meant to intimidate,” the Minister insisted, “but if provoked, it will act.”

District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao echoed the urgency, noting that “communal polarisation has been eating away at the social fabric of this region. People misuse religious identity to justify illegal actions. This force is a response to that threat.”

He added that the SAF already has widespread support from the public and that a state-wide rollout could follow, particularly in other sensitive districts. “No one chooses which religion they are born into,” he remarked. “Making it a point of division is a failure of society.”

Plans are underway to organise a multi-faith peace meeting soon, to reaffirm the state’s commitment to communal harmony. Meanwhile, officials urged residents not to test the SAF. “The less it has to do, the better for all,” said Dr. Parameshwara.

Director General of Police AM Saleem, ADGP K Murugan, Commissioner of Police Mangaluru city police Sudhir Kumar Reddy, MLCs Manjunath Bhandari and Ivan D’Souza, president of the Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation and others were present.