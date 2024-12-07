woman alleges rape, blackmail

Mangaluru : Mangaluru East Police have initiated an investigation into a case involving allegations of sexual assault and blackmail against a man accused of drugging a woman under the pretext of providing assistance.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal confirmed that charges have been filed under multiple sections of the BNS Act, including Sections 64, 331, 351(3), 305(A), 76, and 3(5), as well as Section 67(A) of the IT Act.

The complainant stated that the incident began on 21 July when her car broke down near Kadri. A motorcyclist, identified as Mohammed Shafin, reportedly helped repair the vehicle and later dropped her off at her Kodialbail residence after exchanging contact details.

On 8 August, the woman contacted Shafin again to fix a refrigerator malfunction. Shafin arranged for an electrician and advised her to delay using the appliance. He later returned with fruits and juice, after which the woman claimed she lost consciousness. During this time, Shafin allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman further alleged that Shafin recorded the act and threatened to distribute the footage on social media, using the video to coerce her into repeated assaults. She also reported threats of acid attacks.

In addition, the complainant claimed Shafin took possession of her car. On 25 October, when she went to his apartment in Deralakatte to recover it, Shafin’s brother, Mohammed Shiyab, allegedly attempted to molest her and issued death threats. Two days later, Shafin reportedly broke into her home and stole a bag containing ₹62,000 in cash.

The police have registered the case and are investigation.