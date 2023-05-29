Woman in distress saved!

Udupi: A heartwarming act of compassion unfolded in Udupi, as a dedicated social worker rescued a mentally challenged woman, estimated to be around 30 years old, from Udyavara. The incident took place on Sunday night, when the woman, who only spoke Hindi, was found wandering naked near the bridge on NH 66. Her appearance and language indicated that she likely hailed from North India. However, the social worker who rescued her was initially unable to ascertain her address.

Upon receiving information from locals in Udyavara about the distressed woman near the bridge, social worker Vishu Shetty took swift action. The woman was promptly admitted to Dr A V Baliga Memorial Hospital in Doddanagudde. Vishu Shetty expressed the hope that once the woman's condition stabilizes and she completes her treatment, the relevant authorities will make efforts to reunite her with her family. He commended the timely intervention of two local women, Jayashree Udyavara and Prema Korangrapady, who alerted him to the woman's plight, thus averting any potential risks she might have faced alone.

Before proceeding with the rescue operation, Vishu Shetty informed the Kaup police and officials from the women and child welfare department about the situation, ensuring coordinated efforts in securing the woman's safety and well-being.