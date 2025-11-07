Live
- Cold Weather Begins in Telangana: Temperatures Drop to 14.8°C in Adilabad and 17.4°C in Hyderabad
- Stray dog menace: Supreme Court issues fresh directions, orders fencing of public places
- Delhi Airport dislocations Air Traffic Control Issue Leads to Over 100 Flight Detainments
- During the era of slavery, Vande Mataram became voice of India’s awakening: PM Modi
- Smith to lead NSW in Sheffield Shield for first time in 8 years
- Hyderabad to Host South Asia’s Biggest Poultry Expo from November 26 to 28
- Manju Aggarwal Inaugurates National Silk Expo 2025 at Banjara Hills
- Bharti Airtel shares drop following Singtel-related block sale
- Showness celebrates “Pro Liss Day,” setting new standards in hair rejuvenation
- Smt. Nandamuri Tejeswini Shines as Brand Ambassador for Siddhartha Fine Jewellers
Woman software engineer held for multiple hoax bomb threat emails
A woman software engineer was arrested for allegedly sending multiple hoax bomb threat emails, including to a school, in the city, Bengaluru police...
A woman software engineer was arrested for allegedly sending multiple hoax bomb threat emails, including to a school, in the city, Bengaluru police said on Thursday. According to the police, the arrest was made in connection with a case registered at the Kalasipalya Police Station here under the BNS and IT Act, based on a complaint lodged by the principal of a public school, regarding the bomb threat message sent to the e-mail ID of the school on June 14.
The North Division Cyber Crime Police, which conducted the investigation into the case, took the woman into custody from the Central Jail of Ahmedabad city, Gujarat, on October 28 through a body warrant and interrogated her, they said in a release.
The accused has confessed to being involved in six cases in Bengaluru city, including the Kalasipalya police station case.
The investigation revealed that cases in connection with fake bomb calls have been registered against the accused in
Gujarat, Mysuru, and Chennai, police said.
They said, it also came out from the investigation that the accused allegedly used VPN internet for her devices, had obtained virtual mobile numbers through an application called Gate Code and was using about 6-7 WhatsApp accounts.
According to police sources, the woman reportedly wanted to take revenge against a man who had rejected her proposal by framing him, and that she had allegedly used his email ID to send the threats. “Investigations are on in this regard.” The accused, who was taken into custody through a body warrant, has been sent back to the Central Jail in Ahmedabad city, police said.