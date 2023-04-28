Women can travel in buses for free: Rahul Gandhi

Mangaluru: Former MP and AICC leaderRahul GandhiRahul Gandhi has announced that if the Congress party comes to power in the state, the government will make bus travel free for women. This is the fifth guarantee of the Congress Party.

Addressing a public meeting at Adyar on the city outskirts, Rahul Gandhi said, All the five guarantees the party has promised will be implemented and cleared at the first cabinet meeting of the Congress government in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi said he was thrown out of the parliament for asking questions to the government to the effect of what was the relation of the government with businessmen and why they were getting government support that a large extent. "Is is a crime to ask questions on the floor of the Lok Sabha?" he asked.

He said there is a great mismatch of social justice during the BJP government as he claimed that the 50% reservation cap has no scientific basis and promised to remove it if the UPA becomes the federal government in 2024.

'Why do only 7% of India's population have representation in the bureaucracy? If you look at the central government, it is run by powerful bureaucrats to a 70 percent degree. They are the ones who determine what the Indian government must do. Only 7 percent of them come from OBC, Dalit, tribal and minority communities'.

Therefore, I had mentioned the caste census: "We conducted a caste census when the UPA was in power, and the data are available with the government of India, but it is not releasing them. Caste information is crucial for addressing people's issues. Since no scientific studies were used to determine the cap of 50% reservation, it must be lifted. But the PM does not agree to do that," he responded in response to a fisherwoman's question.