Women petition HC for resumption of bike taxi services

Bengaluru: A group of women passengers have approached the Karnataka High Court requesting that bike taxi services, including those offered by Ola, Uber, and Rapido, be allowed to operate again in the city. The petition argues that bike taxis are a safe, affordable, and convenient mode of travel, especially for daily commuters, and the ban imposed by the state government citing safety concerns was enacted without properly consulting women users.

Senior advocate Jayna Kothari, representing the interests of women commuters, argued before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice V. Kameshwara Rao and Justice C.M. Joshi that bike taxis offer an accessible travel solution, particularly for women, and their voices must be heard before enacting any blanket bans. Citing independent national-level studies that recommend bike taxis as a viable last-mile connectivity solution, she urged the court to direct the government to reconsider its stance.

Uday Holla, senior counsel appearing for Rapido, pointed out that other states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have lifted similar bans and now allow bike taxis. He argued that Bengaluru’s unique metro network, with only two operational lines, leaves a large gap in last-mile connectivity, which bike taxis can effectively address.

Further, the counsels claimed that the ban is influenced by lobbying from auto unions and lacks consideration for commuter interest. “Since the ban, Bengaluru has seen an 18% increase in traffic congestion,” they added, noting that the argument of women’s safety is being misused to justify the restrictions.

The petitioners also highlighted that the central government has already introduced the “Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines – 2025”, permitting private two-wheelers to be used for passenger transport. This framework allows states to decide on the implementation, making Karnataka’s decision crucial in shaping the future of bike taxi services.

The High Court is hearing appeals from major operators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, who have argued that despite existing guidelines allowing registration, their applications have been rejected. The bench has postponed further hearings, with the final outcome hinging on the state government’s stand and judicial interpretation.

Meanwhile, following a temporary ban by the High Court, the Transport Department has intensified crackdowns, seizing over 100 bike taxis operating in violation of court orders.

Some operators were reportedly continuing services under the guise of parcel delivery. The court’s upcoming verdict is expected to play a decisive role in determining the future of bike taxi services in Karnataka.