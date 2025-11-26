Women’s commission flags serious administrative failures in Shivamogga institutions

Shivamogga: A two-day review by the Karnataka State Women’s Commission has uncovered extensive administrative failures in multiple public institutions in Shivamogga, drawing strong criticism from Commission Chairperson Dr. Nagalakshmi Chowdhary. The findings were presented at a Women’s Response and Progress Review Meeting held on Tuesday, jointly organised by the district administration, the Women and Child Development Department and the police.

Dr. Chowdhary said that inspections of McGann District Hospital, the Women’s Police Station, the Morarji Desai Residential School in Gajanur, the BCM Engineering Women’s Hostel and the Women’s Sports Hostel revealed “serious conditions that should not exist in a civil administration.”

At the Women’s Police Station, she said the atmosphere was not conducive for families seeking counselling in domestic disputes. She directed that all officers undergo mandatory gender-sensitisation training and maintain certification, calling it essential for effective handling of women and child-related cases.

McGann District Hospital received strong reprimand for forcing mothers and maternity patients to walk long routes due to poor infrastructure. She also criticised the administration for withholding salaries of Class-D workers for three months and failing to provide them PF and ESIC benefits. All hospitals and primary health centres in the district have been asked to submit compliance reports.

The Women’s Sports Hostel was found in complete darkness during a surprise evening visit, with broken CCTV systems, poor sanitary facilities and lack of basic amenities such as sanitary pads. Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde assured that lighting and essential repairs would be completed within 24 hours.

The Commission also received complaints of emotional harassment of students by hostel wardens at Gajanur and the BCM Engineering Hostel. Students also reported poor food quality and lack of implementation of government-funded facilities including libraries and computers.

Dr. Chowdhary further directed authorities to take urgent measures against increasing availability of drugs and illicit liquor in rural pockets, warning that the issue was “destroying young lives and families.”