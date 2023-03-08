Women’s Day must be celebrated with men: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: In the coming days, International Day of Women must be celebrated by involving men, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.Speaking after inaugurating International Women's Day and distribution of 'Kittur Rani Chennamma' awards here on Wednesday, he said a relationship with a mother is pre-birth and a very sacred bonding. Mothers have helped in the continuity of mankind. It is men who always take the services of their mothers, children, and wives. If a woman faces problems it is from either her husband or the children, So, there is a need to create awareness among the boys. The United Nations has decided to celebrate this day to unite women from all nations, provide security and empower them economically. Bommai said the society is male-dominated but still women have achieved in all the fields. Women have gained a lot of importance in Puranas. It was Kittur Rani Chennamma who sounded the bugle to fight against the Britishers. Several women participated in the freedom struggle.

More share of women in the rural economy

Bommai said they discuss problems but she lives in problems. In this background, the government has announced Rs 1,000 to be paid every month for women who work in fields. The Anganwadi workers were doing the role of mothers and their patience must be appreciated. Last year, their honorarium was hiked by Rs 1000 and this year it will be increased by another Rs 1000. By giving impetus to three mantras, employment, education, and empowerment, the government has invested in education. The girl children are offered free education. Now, women are working in all fields, and proving anything can be achieved with self-confidence. Under the StreeSamarthya scheme, Rs 5 lakh is paid. the State has a 6.5 crore population and if 13 crore hands work, it is possible to achieve more. The new scheme will help in the growth of the state.

Women's safety

Bommai said the government has provided facilities for the safety of women and also initiated the Safety City project. Accordingly, 7,000 cameras have been installed, set up a command centre, and provided 400 vehicles. This will be extended to all taluk centres and the City Corporation limits. The thrift habit of women has made the economy stronger. Women are now in IT/BT, Banking, and other sectors. They drive aircraft, buses, trucks, and tractors. The women from Karnataka must make a name in the international arena.