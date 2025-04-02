Won’t stop volunteers from taking part in Mathura, Varanasi temples’ revival: RSS

Bengaluru: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has said that the Sangh will not stop its volunteers from taking part in the efforts to restore Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Srikrishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura even as he underlined “futility” in unearthing temples from beneath mosques.

He also noted that while digging into the past, society would lose its focus on other vital societal transformations, such as eliminating untouchability and instilling values in youth and preserving culture and languages. In an interview with Vikrama, a rightwing Kannada weekly magazine, Hosabale asserted that today, society faces problems like “conversions, cow slaughter, love jihad”, and many other challenges, which cannot be ignored.

“The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and dharma gurus spoke about three temples. If some swayamsevaks are involved in efforts related to these three temples, Sangh is not stopping them,” Hosabale said. The Hindu groups claim that the Muslim invaders destroyed the Srikrishna Temple in Mathura and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and built mosques over them. Hosabale also clarified that the Sangh did not initiate the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“Many sadhus, saints, and mathadhipatis convened, discussed, and decided to reclaim Ram Janmabhoomi. They approached Sangh for support, and we agreed that from a cultural perspective, reclaiming Ram Janmabhoomi and building a temple was necessary,” he explained.

The RSS second-in-command also underlined the “futility” in unearthing temples from beneath mosques. “If we talk about all the other mosques and structures, should we start digging up 30,000 mosques and attempt to reverse history? Would that not create more hostility and resentment in society? Should we move forward as a society or stay stuck in the past? How far back do we go in history?” Hosabale sought to know.

He noted that in digging into the past, society would lose its focus on other vital societal transformations, such as eliminating untouchability and instilling values in youth and preserving culture and languages. According to Hosabale, today’s society faces problems like “conversions, cow slaughter, love jihad”, and many other challenges, which cannot be ignored. He wondered whether a temple that had been turned into a mosque was still a divine space.

“Should we focus on finding Hindutva in the remains of a stone structure, or should we awaken the Hindutva within those who have distanced themselves from it? Instead of searching for traces of Hindu heritage in stone buildings, if we revive the Hindu roots within them and their communities, the mosque issue will resolve on its own,” the RSS general secretary said.

To a question on casteism, Hosabale opined that it is incorrect to say that caste alone is necessary to maintain diversity. If a caste remains confined to family traditions or domestic practices, it does not harm society. However, if caste is used to discriminate or determine political power, it becomes a problem for society, he added. The RSS leader said the idea of ‘Akhand Bharat’ is not just about geographical unity.

As for geographical unity, there has been no change in our stand. Even today, Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas is observed, he said. Stating that people should recognise that global geopolitics has undergone significant changes, Hosabale said if the Hindu society within India is not strong and organised, merely speaking about ‘Akhand Bharat’ will not yield results.

“Akhand Bharat is our life’s dream and a vow. There is no dilution in our commitment. But if a region that was once divided is to reintegrate, is the Bharatiya society prepared to absorb and assimilate it? If not, then merely talking about this dream will not yield any results,”

he observed.