Woxsen University’s new book on Necrobotics

Bengaluru: Woxsen University has marked a major academic milestone with the launch of Necrobotics for Healthcare Applications and Management, a ground breaking new book co-edited by Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Vice President of Woxsen University and Dr. K. Hemachandran Director of AI Research Centre & Vice Dean School of Business, Woxsen University.

The book is the result of a global collaboration among leading experts and represents the culmination of the last three years of ongoing research on Necrobotics in healthcare. It marks a significant step forward in reimagining healthcare through innovation.

Necrobotics, the central theme of the book, explores how biological materials such as spider legs and other naturally engineered systems can be integrated with artificial intelligence and robotics to create advanced medical devices.

