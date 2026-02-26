Xiaomi expands Premium Service Centers

Bengaluru: Xiaomi, a global technology leader, today announced the strategic expansion of its Premium Service Center network with launches across 15 new cities in India. This marks the second phase of Xiaomi’s plan to establish 100 Premium Service Centers nationwide.

The expansion reinforces Xiaomi’s value-for-experience strategy, with a strong focus on delivering a more accessible, reliable, and seamless after-sales experience for customers.

The company unveiled its second center in Bengaluru today. As part of the phased rollout, all 15 new centers will be operational in Q1 2026, taking the total number of Premium Service Centers to 25 under Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the expansion plan.

Xiaomi’s Premium Service Centers are currently operational across Madurai, Trivandrum, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Surat, Vishakhapatnam, Indore, Surat and Lucknow.