Yeddy flags of RORO train

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday flagged off Roll-On/Roll-Off (RO-RO) train between Bengaluru (Nelamangala) to Solapur (Maharashtra).

The RORO services are a combination of road and rail transports in the sense that they offer door to door service with minimal handling transported by fat and direct rail link.

With increasing traffic on roads that lead to congestion, the train has an advantage of door to door delivery of goods and transport.

The South Western Railway claims it RORO is the faster movement of goods and essentials and reduces congestion on the roads and carbon footprint.

It claims seamless Inter-operability between roadways and railways-Inter-modal transport on existing track thereby ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

RO-RO will help government initiatives like "operation green" to stabilize prices of TOP (tomato,potato and Onion) and provide the link between agriculture producing regions and agro consumption centres.