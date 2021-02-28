Yediyurappa is most experienced leader: Narendra Modi

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined several others in greeting Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa as he turned 78 on Saturday.

Taking to twitter to extend his greetings, the PM said, "Greetings to Karnataka CM @BSYBJP Ji on his birthday. Yediyurappa Ji is one of our most experienced leaders, who has devoted his life towards the welfare of farmers and empowering the poor. Praying for his long and healthy life."

In his birthday wishes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "His dedication towards the welfare of the poor and farmers of Karnataka is commendable."

"Good wishes on your birthday Shri. @BSYBJP avare. My prayers that you have a healthy, long life in public service," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy too greeted Yediyurappa wishing him a long life and good health to strive for the welfare of farmers, poor and downtrodden communities.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and many others took to Twitter to greet the Karnataka Chief Minister.

Yediyurappa's followers, ministerial colleagues and party MLAs made a beeline to his residence here since morning to wish him on the occasion.

Earlier, the CM performed special prayers at his home.

The Lingayat strongman of Karnataka, as Yediyurappa is often referred to, is continuing his fourth stint as the Chief Minister of the State including two short spells in the office.

The fourth stint started from July 26, 2019 followed by the fall of the coalition government of Congress and the JD(S) led by the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy owing to the resignations of coalition government MLAs.