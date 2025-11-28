Yellow Line Metro to get more trains soon

In a major relief for commuters on the Yellow Line, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is gearing up to offer a New Year gift by increasing the frequency of trains on the route. Officials have confirmed that new rakes are set to join operations soon, enabling trains to run every 8 to 10 minutes, significantly reducing the current waiting time.

Among all the metro stretches in the city, the Yellow Line has arguably witnessed the most hurdles — right from the time construction began. Even months after the line was opened to the public, full-fledged services have not materialised, forcing daily commuters to cope with long intervals between trains. Despite these challenges, more than one lakh passengers use the route every day, making it one of the busiest corridors in Silicon City.

At present, only five sets of trains are operating on the line. This limited fleet has resulted in trains arriving at 15-minute intervals, often causing inconvenience during peak hours. Missing a train means commuters must wait for another 15 minutes, and the high rush compels many to board overcrowded coaches instead of waiting for the next service. The situation has become a persistent concern, especially for office-goers and students who rely heavily on timely connectivity.

However, this scenario is expected to improve soon. Six new metro trains have already departed from Titagarh in Kolkata and are on their way to Bengaluru. These trains will undergo standard testing and certification, after which they are scheduled to be deployed by the end of December.

Another set of coaches is also expected to arrive in Bengaluru within the same month. According to officials, the seventh train is likely to complete testing and begin operations by late January.

With the induction of these new trains, BMRCL plans to reduce the headway between trains to 8–10 minutes, nearly halving the waiting time for passengers. This move is expected to significantly ease crowding and improve overall travel comfort on the route.

Commuters who have been adjusting to irregular services and long gaps are likely to benefit immediately once the new rakes are commissioned.

Officials believe the increased frequency will boost passenger satisfaction and help stabilise metro operations on one of the city’s most crucial stretches.

The expansion comes as Bengaluru continues to face mounting traffic woes, making efficient metro connectivity more important than ever. For Yellow Line users, the upcoming months promise smoother, faster and more reliable travel.