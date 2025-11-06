‘Young Leaders for Social Change’ programme launched

Bengaluru: The Young Leaders For Social Change Program saw its Bangalore launch last weekend at Conrad. The programme was launched by Democratic Sangha Founder and Co Founder – social activist Chatanya MRSK and actress Regena Cassandra; social entrepreneur - Deepa Rao Acharya; Swiss Consul General to South India and CEO, Swissnex for India – Dr Angela Honegger; and former Member of Parliament - Prof. Rajeev Gowda.

A thought provoking and inspiring panel discussion between the key people followed, moderated by the event curator and host Deepa Rao Acharya - on the theme of purpose, passion and the power of the youth to transform the world.