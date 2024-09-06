Brij Bhushan Singh Denies Sexual Harassment, Calls It Conspiracy

Brij Bhushan Singh, a prominent politician and Member of Parliament, has broken his silence over the sexual harassment allegations leveled against him. In a press conference, Singh vehemently denied the accusations, labeling them as part of a "political conspiracy" orchestrated by the Congress party to tarnish his reputation ahead of the upcoming elections.

Singh described the charges as baseless, claiming that his political rivals are attempting to weaken his position by spreading false accusations. He further stated, "This is a deliberate attempt to damage my image because they cannot defeat me politically. The Congress is behind this conspiracy."

The allegations surfaced a few weeks ago, with several women accusing Singh of inappropriate behavior. This led to widespread protests and calls for an investigation. Women's rights groups have been vocal in demanding justice, while opposition parties, particularly Congress, have pressed for legal action.

Singh, however, expressed confidence in the legal system and vowed to cooperate with any investigation. He accused his political adversaries of using these allegations to divert attention from their failures.

The controversy has sparked a heated debate in Indian politics, with the scandal likely to play a significant role in the upcoming elections. As the legal proceedings continue, Singh remains defiant, maintaining that the truth will eventually come to light.