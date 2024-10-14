Live
Cocaine Seized from Gujarat Firm, 5 Arrested; Dubai Cartel Suspected
Police seized a large quantity of cocaine from a Gujarat firm, detaining 5 individuals with possible links to a Dubai cartel. Investigation into the drug racket is ongoing.
In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Gujarat police seized a substantial amount of cocaine from a local company, arresting five individuals suspected of involvement in a large-scale drug operation. Authorities believe the bust may have significant international connections, linking the suspects to a notorious Dubai-based drug cartel.
Details of the Operation
The police, acting on a tip-off, raided the company’s premises, uncovering the illegal stash of cocaine. The value of the drugs is estimated to be in the crores, making it one of the largest drug seizures in the region in recent months.
Cartel Connection
Preliminary investigations suggest that the Gujarat firm was part of a larger network tied to an international cartel operating out of Dubai. The cartel is suspected of using local businesses as front operations for smuggling drugs into India. Authorities are closely examining financial records and communications to trace the deeper links and determine the full scope of the operation.
Detained Individuals
The five arrested suspects are being interrogated by the police, who are working to uncover further connections within the drug syndicate. Officials have hinted that more arrests may follow as they expand their investigation to include associates both in India and abroad.
Growing Drug Concerns in Gujarat
This seizure highlights the growing concerns of drug trafficking within Gujarat, which has recently seen an uptick in illegal narcotics activities. Law enforcement agencies are stepping up their efforts to curb the flow of drugs into the state, particularly from international cartels.
What’s Next?
Police are now collaborating with central agencies and international partners to dismantle the entire network. The five detainees will soon be presented in court as the legal process begins, while the search for other accomplices continues.