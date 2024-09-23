Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a major meeting of top tech CEOs from around the world in New York City to talk about where things are going with regard to new technologies. The senior-most tech executive of the world not only decided to interact live from one far-off island with 1.4 billion Indians, but it was also aimed at advancing India's technology partnerships with big multinational companies and see how new technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence), blockchain, quantum computing and 5G can bring about a revolution in industries and governance.

At the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about Indias expanding startup ecosystem and digital infrastructure. Framing technology as essential to economic growth, job creation, and improving public services. Discussions were also held on tech in education, health and rural development and ways to counter cyber security threats.

The CEOs noted that India had become a very fast digital economy in just three years, drive by initiatives such as Digital India and Startup India among others. They also committed to deepening support in these areas with India, supporting India´s continued emergence as a global technology hub.

The way in which PM Modi has been proactively appropriating technology, coupled with a large talented pool that India possesses, establishes the nation as one of the most important players in global tech play cast. This is not only a gateway to long-lasting relationships in tech but regarded as International goodwill for India.