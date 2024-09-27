PM Modi to Virtually Open Pune Metro on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in the city's transportation infrastructure. The virtual event will highlight the government's commitment to enhancing urban mobility and easing traffic congestion in Pune. The new metro line aims to provide a faster, eco-friendly, and efficient commuting option for residents, significantly reducing travel time across the city.

The Pune Metro project, developed under the aegis of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), includes two major corridors: Vanaz to Ramwadi and Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate. With this inauguration, the metro is expected to enhance connectivity, boost economic activities, and contribute to Pune's sustainable urban development goals.

The inauguration ceremony will also showcase the metro’s state-of-the-art features, including advanced safety systems, modern coaches, and a seamless ticketing process designed to improve the passenger experience. This project is a part of the larger initiative to develop urban public transportation networks across India, making travel more convenient and accessible for millions.