SSC GD Constable Final Result 2024: Announcement Expected Soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is preparing to release the final results for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2024. The results will be accessible on the official website, https://ssc.nic.in.

Overview of SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022

Notification Release Date: October 27, 2022

Application Deadline: November 30, 2022

Total Vacancies Initially Announced: 24,369

Revised Total Vacancies: 45,284

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling vacancies in various organizations, including CAPF, SSF, ITBP, CRPF, Assam Rifles, and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Revised Department-Wise Vacancy Details:

Border Security Force (BSF): Increased from 10,497 to 20,765

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): Increased from 100 to 5,914

Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF): Increased from 8,911 to 11,169

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): Increased from 1,284 to 2,168

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): Increased from 1,613 to 1,787

Assam Rifles (AR): Increased from 1,697 to 3,153

Secretarial Security Force (SSF): Increased from 103 to 154

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 175 posts

Out of these, 40,274 posts are allocated for men, and 4,835 posts are allocated for women.

Selection Process

The selection process for SSC GD Constable recruitment consists of three stages:

Written Test (Computer-Based) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination

Salary Details

NCB Constable Posts: ₹18,000 to ₹56,900 per month

Other Posts: ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for updates regarding the final result.