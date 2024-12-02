Live
- Namrata launches new poster of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’
- India Condemns Breach At Bangladesh Mission In Tripura Amid Hindu Protection Protests
- Area sown under Rabi crop crosses 428 lakh hectares mark
- ‘Yadha Yadha Savvadi’ from ‘Kanyakumari’ hits the right note
- CM to Chair Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority Meeting Soon: Minister N.S. Boseraju
- Cyclone Phengal: Karnataka Districts Announce School Closures Amid Heavy Rainfall
- STRI Cinemas announces Silk Smitha biopic on her birthday
- Farmers Intensify Protests With Delhi Chalo March, Breach Barricades
- SSC GD Constable Final Result 2024: Announcement Expected Soon
- Supreme Court seeks ECI affidavit on increasing number of electors per polling station to 1,500
Just In
SSC GD Constable Final Result 2024: Announcement Expected Soon
Highlights
"SSC GD Constable Final Result 2024 to be released soon for 45,284 posts. Check updates on the selection process, vacancies, and salary details."
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is preparing to release the final results for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2024. The results will be accessible on the official website, https://ssc.nic.in.
Overview of SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022
- Notification Release Date: October 27, 2022
- Application Deadline: November 30, 2022
- Total Vacancies Initially Announced: 24,369
- Revised Total Vacancies: 45,284
This recruitment drive is aimed at filling vacancies in various organizations, including CAPF, SSF, ITBP, CRPF, Assam Rifles, and the Narcotics Control Bureau.
Revised Department-Wise Vacancy Details:
- Border Security Force (BSF): Increased from 10,497 to 20,765
- Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): Increased from 100 to 5,914
- Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF): Increased from 8,911 to 11,169
- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): Increased from 1,284 to 2,168
- Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): Increased from 1,613 to 1,787
- Assam Rifles (AR): Increased from 1,697 to 3,153
- Secretarial Security Force (SSF): Increased from 103 to 154
- Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 175 posts
Out of these, 40,274 posts are allocated for men, and 4,835 posts are allocated for women.
Selection Process
The selection process for SSC GD Constable recruitment consists of three stages:
- Written Test (Computer-Based)
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination
Salary Details
- NCB Constable Posts: ₹18,000 to ₹56,900 per month
- Other Posts: ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 per month
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for updates regarding the final result.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS