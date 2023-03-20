10 best hobbies for kids to try this Summer

Summer is around the corner, kids are out of school and they would be ready to play in scorching heat and turn your house upside down.



If you want your kids to develop best hobbies, summer is the best time, as the school would be closed and children would be enjoying their summer holidays. While teaching new hobbies, you can very create few precious family moments.

1. Visit Nursery

Do you wish to develop a gardening hobby among your kids? Then, you must take them to a local nursery in your area and show them different types of flowers. You can also ask to pick a few flowers to put in your home garden. Also, look if any flower festivals are going around in your city to take your kids.

2. Develop interest for reading

Reading boosts mental well-being, helps reduce stress levels and even helps in lowering your risk of developing dementia later in life. But did you know that reading is also beneficial for children's health. Kids who tend to read regularly have better sleep habits, improved concentration and lower rates of anxiety and depression. Reading helps the kids to stay active and engaged, both mentally and also physically, make reading a part of your daily routine. You must choose the books, which your child would enjoy reading. Summer reading programs are a great way to encourage your child read over the summer months.

3. Pet rearing

Pet rearing can be very engaging, learning and gratifying hobby, which can make a child responsible, patient, compassionate and self-reliant.

Involving your child in pet care activities such as grooming, nail trimming, feeding, strolling, helps them better understand animal care. If you cannot bring home a companion animal, you could encourage them to volunteer at a local animal shelter.

4. Learning to recycle waste

Recycling waste is considered to be eco-friendly practice, which helps in converting waste material such as paper, cardboard, plastic, steel cans etc. into new things.

This creative activity can be a fun, engaging and learning hobby for children that also makes them conscientious towards nature. You can encourage your child pursue recycling as a hobby by practicing recycling at home.

5. Singing



Singing is an interest as well as skill based hobby, which helps in relaxing the mind and offers numerous physiological benefits such as enhanced respiratory and cardiac function. Enrolling in a professional singing class can help boost your child's talent and also help hone their singing skills.

6. Dancing

Dancing is very entertaining and enjoyable activity, which helps relax the mind and help maintain physical health. If your child, likes to dance and wants to learn a dance form as a hobby, enrolling them in a professional dance class is a good idea. Learning dance from a professional help in guided development of dancing skills.

7. Learning to cook



Cooking is very joyful skill, which attracts children of all ages, if your child likes helping you cook and is old enough to take it up an hobby, then you must encourage them to cooking or baking classes for kids. Cooking as a hobby can help enhance their analytical skills. You can assist your kids, to prepare no-fire recipe and then progress towards complex culinary skills.

8. Knitting

Knitting is a craft of stitching yarn or thread into fabric by hand or machine. Children can learn to knit between the ages of five and six and take it up as a hobby and learn numerous knitting techniques based on their interest and craft's complexity. Knitting classes could also help learn intricate knitting methods in order to create delicate knitting items, like laces.

9. Collecting coins

Collecting coins, can be very enjoyable as well as educational hobby for children across ages. Encourages your child to collect coins and learn about their historical significance. You can be involved in this hobby of their by giving them unique as well as rare coins and helping them understand the features, inscriptions and images on the coins.

10. Photography

Children above 5 years of age can take up photography as a hobby. All they require is a camera, guidance and tips for taking good pictures. Take your child to different places, like parks and playgrounds, click pictures and have a good time with you.