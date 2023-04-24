10 best outdoor activities for Kids during Summer Holidays

Summer vacation or holidays is the perfect time for outdoor activities. Allow your children grab few fresh outdoor airs as well as daylight to brighten their mood as well as help boost their overall well-being.



1. Make your kids learn gardening

There is no better time than summer break to start your very own garden, it is joyous activity for the entire family and it is pretty good one at keeping the kids mindfully busy.

Starting a garden would help your kids, from toddlers to teens, learn and pick up handful of motor as well as life skills. Summer activities at home cannot get more rewarding than this.

2. Darts Balloon

Trade the old dartboard for water balloons pinned onto the cardboard (or a tree trunk) and let fun outdoor game of balloon darts begin.

We are sure, your kids would love this fun summer game and keep coming back to it.

3. Play Tag

Another classic outdoor game for the kids that never fails to entertain and delight kids. It is one of the most fun summer games, which the children across ages can play together.

Bonus points for parents joining in.

4. Obstacle course

Obstacle course is an affordable fun summer activity, which promises hours of fun and it is great way to practice gross motor skills.

One should make use of hula-hoops, yoga bricks, jump ropes and other things lying around the house to make a challenging yet fun obstacle course.

5. Go camping in Garden

You do not need to go on a camping trip for summer fun, simply pitch a tent in your backyard and allow your kids enjoy a fun sleepover right in your backyard. One should make sure to include these Awesome Pyjama Party Game ideas to make it entertaining.

Summer activities at home cannot get more fun than this.

6. Play Jump Rose

Another fun summer activity for children to keep them fit, you can find numerous rope games, which you can play with your kids to keep them entertained on a cool summer evening.

7. Climbing trees

Who does not like climbing on trees? It is one of the best summer activities for children to build their motor skills while connecting with nature.

8. Splash pools

Splash pools are a wonderful way to let off steam for kids, simply throw in a beach ball or two that for that additional summer fun.

9. Making Bubbles

This one, is a sure shot fun summer activity, which would never disappoint, additionally it sneaks in lot of science and math learning into play.

10. Water balloons cricket

Water balloons make for the best summer props to keep children gleefully occupied. One need to just grab a plastic bat, a couple of water balloons or these water balls and let the fun begin.

11. Nature walks

Summer breaks call for nature walks, you can pack a small meal and head off for a rejuvenating nature walk along with your kids. We assure it would be one of the best summer activities you would indulge in as a family.

12. Play with Pom-Pom Shooter

One can also have pom-pom shooter tournament and see who can land their pom-pom tree farthest. Hours of fun guaranteed.

13. Go for fishing

You can also take your kids to fishing trip to a nearby stream, you never know when you get lucky. Fun summer activities for kids, like this one, are wonderful at building deeper family bonds and making lifelong memories.

14. Chalk murals

Allow your kids to express their creative side by drawing gigantic chalk murals on the sidewalk. This is a perfect summer activity for a single child.

15. Visit a local farm

Farm visits are usually filled with fun. You must take a trip to the nearest farm and allow your kids learn all about the summer vegetables and fruits.

16. Wind chime

This one is wonderful as well as soothing activity to indulge in. with just a few commonly found materials, your kids can make this pretty wind chime to hang in the garden and watch it swing in the cool summer evening breeze.

17. Rush to swings

Children just love swings, allow your kids to enjoy swings in a nearby park and enjoy the feel of cool summer breeze off their face.

18. Summer journal

Summer is a great time to trace back your family history and write a family journal. This is one summer activity for kids your child ( and the entire family) will forever cherish.

19. Building activities

Construction and building activities are an amazing way to keep kids engaged on hot summer afternoons.

You do not necessarily need store brought blocks. There are plenty of loose materials your kids can tinker with. Like try building structure with coins

20. Card games

Card games are fun and just the right brain game to keep children happy and learning.

If you have a child who shies away from math, we strongly suggest trying math card games. These games work secretly in improving numeracy skills and make math learning enjoyable.

21. Making map

This is such a great summer brain game activity for kids. Encourage them to start with their room and then progress to their lane.

22. Summer camps during night

Summer is the perfect time for this night time activity with kids. Add in ice-lollies and cool drinks for an extra punch.

23. Outdoor Movies

Outdoor movies are one of the most exciting nighttime activities for the kids. You can also play old favorite or simply project your family videos for a night of fun.

Maybe it coule be great idea to explore STEM Movies for Kids for wholesome family infotainment.

24. Catch fireflies

Summer brings along these fascinating insects that sure to catch and simply watch in wonder. This is one summer night-time activity that is not to be missed.

25. Bird feeder

You can help your kids to recycle empty toilet roll into a bird feeder and watch bird, visit your yard. Or if you have older kids, who are up for a more challenging task, they can also try making a birdhouse.